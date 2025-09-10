Left Menu

Massive Bank Fraud Scandal Unfolds in India’s Power Sector

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged Rs 346 crore bank fraud involving Haryana-based Hythro Power Corporation Ltd. The case involves siphoning off loans, causing heavy losses to multiple banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:17 IST
Massive Bank Fraud Scandal Unfolds in India’s Power Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids in Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into a Rs 346 crore bank fraud linked to the now-defunct Hythro Power Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and its promoters. The case involves allegations of money laundering through fictitious transactions and misuse of bank loans.

The ED's probe follows a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR from February 2025. It alleges that HPCL's promoters, Amul Gabrani and Ajay Kumar Bishnoi, misused loan funds to benefit their associated entities, leading to significant financial losses for various banks, including Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Union Bank.

ED carried out searches in eight different locations, unearthing how supposed trade activities masked illicit fund transfers. Their forensic audit exposed numerous irregularities such as unpaid invoices and fabricated job orders, systematically draining resources and compromising creditor interests before the company was declared a fraud in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RBI Approves Changes in Yes Bank's Board Structure

RBI Approves Changes in Yes Bank's Board Structure

 India
2
Tragic Snakebite Incident Claims Siblings' Lives in Balrampur

Tragic Snakebite Incident Claims Siblings' Lives in Balrampur

 India
3
Hong Kong Stocks Continue Winning Streak Amid Tech Surge

Hong Kong Stocks Continue Winning Streak Amid Tech Surge

 Global
4
Poland's Drone Defense: A NATO First Amid Russian Escalation

Poland's Drone Defense: A NATO First Amid Russian Escalation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025