Massive Bank Fraud Scandal Unfolds in India’s Power Sector
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged Rs 346 crore bank fraud involving Haryana-based Hythro Power Corporation Ltd. The case involves siphoning off loans, causing heavy losses to multiple banks.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids in Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into a Rs 346 crore bank fraud linked to the now-defunct Hythro Power Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and its promoters. The case involves allegations of money laundering through fictitious transactions and misuse of bank loans.
The ED's probe follows a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR from February 2025. It alleges that HPCL's promoters, Amul Gabrani and Ajay Kumar Bishnoi, misused loan funds to benefit their associated entities, leading to significant financial losses for various banks, including Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Union Bank.
ED carried out searches in eight different locations, unearthing how supposed trade activities masked illicit fund transfers. Their forensic audit exposed numerous irregularities such as unpaid invoices and fabricated job orders, systematically draining resources and compromising creditor interests before the company was declared a fraud in 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka MLA Arrested in Major Money Laundering Probe
ED arrests Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Sail in 'illegal' iron ore export linked PMLA case: Officials.
Karnataka MLA Arrested in Iron Ore Money Laundering Probe
Fugitive Caught: CBI Nabs Vyapam Scam Accused After Eight Years
Justice for Manisha: CBI Investigates Playschool Teacher's Mysterious Death