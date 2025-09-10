Left Menu

Prime Accused Nabbed in Kolkata Gangrape Case

In Kolkata, one of the main suspects accused of gangraping a woman at a birthday party has been arrested. The arrest occurred at Bardhaman railway station, where the suspect attempted to escape. Police continue searching for the second suspect, involving initial acquaintances at a Durga Puja committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the Haridevpur gangrape case, authorities have apprehended one of the two principal suspects at Bardhaman railway station as he attempted to flee on Wednesday, according to senior police officials.

Law enforcement has intensified efforts to locate the second suspect following a formal complaint lodged by the victim, who alleges being assaulted during a birthday celebration last Friday.

Investigations indicate that the victim met the arrested individual through a mutual contact who promised her involvement with a prominent Durga Puja committee in south Kolkata. On September 5, her birthday, she was taken to Regent Park, where the alleged crime occurred. The suspect had planned to escape to other states via train when caught.

(With inputs from agencies.)

