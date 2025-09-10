Prime Accused Nabbed in Kolkata Gangrape Case

In a significant development in the Haridevpur gangrape case, authorities have apprehended one of the two principal suspects at Bardhaman railway station as he attempted to flee on Wednesday, according to senior police officials.

Law enforcement has intensified efforts to locate the second suspect following a formal complaint lodged by the victim, who alleges being assaulted during a birthday celebration last Friday.

Investigations indicate that the victim met the arrested individual through a mutual contact who promised her involvement with a prominent Durga Puja committee in south Kolkata. On September 5, her birthday, she was taken to Regent Park, where the alleged crime occurred. The suspect had planned to escape to other states via train when caught.

(With inputs from agencies.)