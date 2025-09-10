Major Breakthrough: Joint Operation Leads to Arrest of Suspected ISIS Operatives

Delhi Police's Special Cell, in collaboration with the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ranchi police, successfully apprehended two individuals suspected of ISIS affiliations in a sweeping joint operation. An official confirmed the arrests on Wednesday.

The primary suspect, identified as Ashar Danish from Bokaro, was detained in Ranchi. He was previously wanted in a case tied to an ISIS-linked module by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

A parallel arrest was made in Delhi where suspect Aftab was apprehended. This coordinated effort by law enforcement has led to the detention of five to six individuals from various states as authorities intensify their investigation into the terror network.

