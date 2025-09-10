Malaysia Reclaims Millions in 1MDB Scandal Assets

Malaysia has successfully recovered $8.57 million in assets tied to fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, notorious for his role in the 1MDB scandal, as announced by the anti-graft agency. This marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to reclaim funds misappropriated in the multi-billion dollar corruption case.

The latest recovery coincides with a recent $330 million settlement with JPMorgan Chase, pushing the total assets recovered in the 1MDB case to an impressive 31.19 billion ringgit, or approximately $7.40 billion. Investigations by Malaysian and U.S. authorities reveal that at least $4.5 billion was illicitly siphoned from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014, with funds funneled to offshore entities and accounts connected to Low.

Low, alongside former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, orchestrated the establishment of 1MDB with the intent to drive economic growth. However, both men were implicated in corruption. In 2022, Najib was sentenced to prison after being convicted of crimes related to the 1MDB debacle.

