Tragic Snakebite Incident Claims Siblings' Lives in Balrampur
Two siblings, Shubham and Shivani, tragically died from a snakebite while sleeping on their house roof in Balrampur. The local administration has pledged financial aid, and the snake involved has been killed by family members. MLA Kailash Nath Shukla assured government assistance to the grieving family.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Balrampur, two young siblings lost their lives after a snakebite while asleep on their rooftop. The unfortunate event occurred in Kodri village, leaving the community in shock.
The victims, identified as 12-year-old Shubham and his sister Shivani, were bitten early on Wednesday morning. Despite their cries for help, they succumbed to the venom before medical assistance could reach them, according to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Hemant Gupta.
Following the incident, family members killed the snake. Local authorities, including MLA Kailash Nath Shukla, have assured financial aid and support for the grieving family, as they wait for the postmortem results to proceed with further assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inclusive Support for Disabled Children: CBM India and SBI Foundation's Transformative Initiative
Hopes for Healing: Palestinian Children Finding Relief in Beirut
Revamping Children's Health: The New U.S. Strategy
Delhi HC registers plea of Karisma Kapoor's children challenging will of their late father Sunjay Kapur; issues notice to their stepmother.
Tragic Snakebite Deaths Highlight Superstition in Odisha