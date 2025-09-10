Tragic Snakebite Incident Claims Siblings' Lives in Balrampur

In a tragic incident in Balrampur, two young siblings lost their lives after a snakebite while asleep on their rooftop. The unfortunate event occurred in Kodri village, leaving the community in shock.

The victims, identified as 12-year-old Shubham and his sister Shivani, were bitten early on Wednesday morning. Despite their cries for help, they succumbed to the venom before medical assistance could reach them, according to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Hemant Gupta.

Following the incident, family members killed the snake. Local authorities, including MLA Kailash Nath Shukla, have assured financial aid and support for the grieving family, as they wait for the postmortem results to proceed with further assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)