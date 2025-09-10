Left Menu

Tragic Snakebite Incident Claims Siblings' Lives in Balrampur

Two siblings, Shubham and Shivani, tragically died from a snakebite while sleeping on their house roof in Balrampur. The local administration has pledged financial aid, and the snake involved has been killed by family members. MLA Kailash Nath Shukla assured government assistance to the grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:37 IST
Tragic Snakebite Incident Claims Siblings' Lives in Balrampur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Balrampur, two young siblings lost their lives after a snakebite while asleep on their rooftop. The unfortunate event occurred in Kodri village, leaving the community in shock.

The victims, identified as 12-year-old Shubham and his sister Shivani, were bitten early on Wednesday morning. Despite their cries for help, they succumbed to the venom before medical assistance could reach them, according to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Hemant Gupta.

Following the incident, family members killed the snake. Local authorities, including MLA Kailash Nath Shukla, have assured financial aid and support for the grieving family, as they wait for the postmortem results to proceed with further assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
L.T. Elevator Limited: Elevating Opportunities with Upcoming IPO Launch

L.T. Elevator Limited: Elevating Opportunities with Upcoming IPO Launch

 India
2
SIA Raids Uncover Longstanding Escape Plot

SIA Raids Uncover Longstanding Escape Plot

 India
3
Iran Denies IAEA Inspectors Access to Nuclear Sites Under New Agreement

Iran Denies IAEA Inspectors Access to Nuclear Sites Under New Agreement

 United Arab Emirates
4
Telangana's Transformation: Rebuilding Trust through Transparent Governance

Telangana's Transformation: Rebuilding Trust through Transparent Governance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025