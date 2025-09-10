Russian Drone Incursions Threaten NATO Stability
Russian drones breaching NATO airspace, such as the recent incident in Poland, are raising tensions. Lithuania's Foreign Affairs minister, Kestutis Budrys, warns of potential military escalations. Poland's response marked the first incident of NATO firing shots in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the gravity of these airspace violations.
Russian drone incursions into NATO airspace, including a recent incident that saw Poland shooting down drones, have heightened tensions and risks of military escalation. Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Kestutis Budrys raised concerns about these developments in an interview, emphasizing the risk of direct conflict involving NATO and Russia.
The incident, which Poland termed an 'act of aggression,' represented the first occasion a NATO country fired shots amid this ongoing conflict. Minister Budrys described the situation as precarious, stressing the urgency of avoiding scenarios where military power is exchanged between nations.
Lithuania, positioned strategically between Russia and Belarus, remains vigilant. Budrys urged NATO to increase air defenses in the Baltics and Poland, reinforcing the alliance's stance. While Russia's intent remains unclear, a strong message is needed to prevent further escalation, Budrys insisted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Russia
- drone
- incursion
- Lithuania
- Poland
- conflict
- escalation
- Kestutis Budrys
- airspace
ALSO READ
Hungary Stands Firm with Poland Amid Airspace Violation
Poland's Drone Defense: A NATO First Amid Russian Escalation
Poland's Historic NATO Response: Drone Incursion Escalates Tensions
Unidentified Drones and Missile Debris Discovered in Poland
Poland's Drone Crisis: Rising Tensions Prompt NATO Consultations