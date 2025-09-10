Russian Drone Incursions Threaten NATO Stability

Russian drone incursions into NATO airspace, including a recent incident that saw Poland shooting down drones, have heightened tensions and risks of military escalation. Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Kestutis Budrys raised concerns about these developments in an interview, emphasizing the risk of direct conflict involving NATO and Russia.

The incident, which Poland termed an 'act of aggression,' represented the first occasion a NATO country fired shots amid this ongoing conflict. Minister Budrys described the situation as precarious, stressing the urgency of avoiding scenarios where military power is exchanged between nations.

Lithuania, positioned strategically between Russia and Belarus, remains vigilant. Budrys urged NATO to increase air defenses in the Baltics and Poland, reinforcing the alliance's stance. While Russia's intent remains unclear, a strong message is needed to prevent further escalation, Budrys insisted.

