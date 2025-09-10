Supreme Court Criticizes 'Piecemeal' Examination in Rape Survivor Case
The Supreme Court has criticized the West Bengal trial court for adjourning a rape survivor's examination for four months. Justices questioned the delay, fearing it may allow the accused to tamper with witnesses. The CBI and trial court owe detailed explanations, according to the bench.
The Supreme Court has questioned the decision of a West Bengal trial court regarding the 'piecemeal' examination of a rape survivor, prompting serious concerns over possible manipulation of witness testimonies.
A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan has demanded an explanation from the trial court and the CBI, the prosecuting agency in the case, after discovering that the survivor's examination was adjourned for four months.
The court labeled this delay as potentially facilitating witness tampering by the accused, emphasizing the issue as a grave concern. The Supreme Court has also directed its registry to obtain a report from the trial court on the status of the trial.
