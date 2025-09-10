Kerala's Return to Ceremonial Respect: Officials Must Use 'Honourable' Prefix

Government officials in Kerala are now required to address public complaints and petitions using the prefix 'honourable' when referring to the chief minister and ministers. This directive is part of a new circular issued by the Administrative Reforms Department.

Dated August 30, the circular asks secretariat departments, district collectors, and office heads to ensure that the respectful prefix 'Bahumanappetta', meaning 'honourable', precedes the name of the state's chief minister and ministers in official replies to complainants.

Meanwhile, this instruction has sparked considerable debate on social platforms, with critics arguing that Kerala is reintroducing ceremonial forms of respect in governance at a time when many governments are modernizing their communication practices.