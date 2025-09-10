Kerala's Return to Ceremonial Respect: Officials Must Use 'Honourable' Prefix
A new circular in Kerala mandates that officials address the chief minister and ministers as 'honourable' in public complaints and petitions. While many governments are moving away from such formal addressals, Kerala's directive has sparked social media debate about reintroducing traditional honorifics.
- Country:
- India
Government officials in Kerala are now required to address public complaints and petitions using the prefix 'honourable' when referring to the chief minister and ministers. This directive is part of a new circular issued by the Administrative Reforms Department.
Dated August 30, the circular asks secretariat departments, district collectors, and office heads to ensure that the respectful prefix 'Bahumanappetta', meaning 'honourable', precedes the name of the state's chief minister and ministers in official replies to complainants.
Meanwhile, this instruction has sparked considerable debate on social platforms, with critics arguing that Kerala is reintroducing ceremonial forms of respect in governance at a time when many governments are modernizing their communication practices.
ALSO READ
EU Proposes Sanctions on Israeli Ministers: A Major Shift in Diplomatic Ties
EU's Bold Move: Sanctioning Extremist Israeli Ministers
Punjab Ministers Deem Central Flood Relief Aid as Insult
Punjab Ministers Slam 'Inadequate' Flood Relief from Modi Government
France's Political Turmoil: Prime Ministers Topple as Macron Fights for Stability