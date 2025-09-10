Left Menu

Nepal's Gen Z Protests: A Nation's Struggle for Change

Amid a curfew in Kathmandu, Nepal's Gen Z protests forced Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign. The protests were triggered by a social media ban, growing frustration over corruption, and economic issues. With 25 dead and hundreds injured, talks are essential to defuse the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:27 IST
Nepal's Gen Z Protests: A Nation's Struggle for Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, soldiers have been deployed to protect Nepal's parliament and patrol the streets of Kathmandu following two deadly days of anti-corruption protests. This unrest led to the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, amidst a backdrop of escalating violence and casualties.

As of Wednesday, Nepal's Health Ministry reported that the death toll from ongoing protests had risen to 25, with over 600 individuals injured. Army firefighters worked to extinguish flames at key government buildings, including the parliament, after protesters set them on fire.

Efforts to stabilize the situation are underway, with security forces maintaining a curfew, and discussions are being set to address the protesters' demands. These demonstrations, fueled by economic frustrations and corruption, have been labeled as 'Gen Z protests' due to the significant participation of young people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thales Appoints Ankur Kanaglekar: Stepping Up Efforts in India's Defence Sector

Thales Appoints Ankur Kanaglekar: Stepping Up Efforts in India's Defence Sec...

 India
2
Lleyton Hewitt Suspended for Pushing Incident with Anti-Doping Official

Lleyton Hewitt Suspended for Pushing Incident with Anti-Doping Official

 United Kingdom
3
Drones Over Poland: Unintentional Breach or Calculated Move?

Drones Over Poland: Unintentional Breach or Calculated Move?

 Global
4
Oracle Surges Amid AI-Driven Cloud Boom

Oracle Surges Amid AI-Driven Cloud Boom

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025