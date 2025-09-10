Nepal's Gen Z Protests: A Nation's Struggle for Change

In a dramatic turn of events, soldiers have been deployed to protect Nepal's parliament and patrol the streets of Kathmandu following two deadly days of anti-corruption protests. This unrest led to the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, amidst a backdrop of escalating violence and casualties.

As of Wednesday, Nepal's Health Ministry reported that the death toll from ongoing protests had risen to 25, with over 600 individuals injured. Army firefighters worked to extinguish flames at key government buildings, including the parliament, after protesters set them on fire.

Efforts to stabilize the situation are underway, with security forces maintaining a curfew, and discussions are being set to address the protesters' demands. These demonstrations, fueled by economic frustrations and corruption, have been labeled as 'Gen Z protests' due to the significant participation of young people.

