Arunachal's Future Leaders Celebrated at Felicitation Ceremony

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated 140 successful candidates of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Examination 2024, urging them to embrace public service with compassion and integrity. He highlighted the inspirational success of eight disabled candidates and underscored the responsibility aspect of governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:46 IST
Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday honored 140 candidates who cleared the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) 2024, urging them to commit to public service with integrity and compassion.

During the felicitation ceremony, Pema Khandu praised the achievers for their perseverance and dedication, encouraging them to take on their new roles with humility and a focus on serving the community.

He especially commended the eight disabled candidates, highlighting their achievements as a powerful testament to overcoming challenges through hard work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

