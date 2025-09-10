Left Menu

Safety Concerns Rise After Rapido Driver Arrested for Indecent Incident

A Rapido cab driver in Delhi was arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a female passenger. The woman, a college student, raised alarm after the driver behaved suspiciously. The case highlights safety challenges in ride-hailing apps and Rapido's commitment to addressing such issues.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Rapido cab driver, aged 48, was arrested in Delhi's Maurice Nagar for allegedly masturbating in front of a female passenger, as confirmed by the police on Wednesday.

The disturbing event unfolded on a Monday morning when a 22-year-old student booked the cab, intending to reach her college. The driver, Lom Shankar, began acting suspiciously soon after the rideshare started and engaged in obscene behavior, sitting in the driver's seat.

Upon noticing the driver's inappropriate actions, the alert student managed to spot nearby police officers and reported the incident. After the driver fled, his details were sourced from Rapido, leading to his arrest. Rapido has publicly condemned the conduct and is cooperating fully with the police while implementing further safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

