Safety Concerns Rise After Rapido Driver Arrested for Indecent Incident
A Rapido cab driver in Delhi was arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a female passenger. The woman, a college student, raised alarm after the driver behaved suspiciously. The case highlights safety challenges in ride-hailing apps and Rapido's commitment to addressing such issues.
- Country:
- India
A Rapido cab driver, aged 48, was arrested in Delhi's Maurice Nagar for allegedly masturbating in front of a female passenger, as confirmed by the police on Wednesday.
The disturbing event unfolded on a Monday morning when a 22-year-old student booked the cab, intending to reach her college. The driver, Lom Shankar, began acting suspiciously soon after the rideshare started and engaged in obscene behavior, sitting in the driver's seat.
Upon noticing the driver's inappropriate actions, the alert student managed to spot nearby police officers and reported the incident. After the driver fled, his details were sourced from Rapido, leading to his arrest. Rapido has publicly condemned the conduct and is cooperating fully with the police while implementing further safety measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rapido
- Delhi
- cab
- driver
- misconduct
- arrest
- police
- safety
- incident
- Rapido policies
ALSO READ
Political Accusations Fly as Congress MLA Satish Sail Arrested
Student's Bold Action Leads to Arrest of Indecent Rapido Driver in Delhi
Tamil Nadu's First Police Day: A Tribute to Dedicated Service
France's interior minister announces nearly 200 arrests in early stages of nationwide day of protests, reports AP.
Rapper Vedan's Arrest and Anticipatory Bail Saga