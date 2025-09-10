Left Menu

Gujarat Assembly Passes Controversial Bill Extending Factory Work Hours

The Gujarat assembly has passed an amendment to extend factory work hours from 9 to 12 hours daily. The bill, supported by BJP MLAs and opposed by Congress and AAP, aims to boost economic activity. Critics argue it exploits workers and negatively impacts their health.

Gandhinagar | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:33 IST
Gujarat Assembly Passes Controversial Bill Extending Factory Work Hours
The Gujarat assembly, amid opposition, passed a bill on Wednesday to extend factory work hours from nine to twelve daily, aimed at boosting economic activities. Supported by BJP MLAs, the amendment faced staunch opposition from Congress and AAP representatives.

The Factories (Gujarat Amendment) Bill, 2025, modifies the Factories Act 1948, allowing extended work timings with certain safeguards, such as nighttime work for women ensuring safety measures. Despite the opposition's allegations of worker exploitation, Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput defended the legislation as a means to spur economic growth.

Critics, including Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani and AAP's Gopal Italia, argue the amendment could lead to worker exploitation and health issues. They raised concerns over potential job insecurity and the ineffective implementation of consent clauses for longer working hours. Nonetheless, the bill was passed by a majority voice vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

