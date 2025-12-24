Left Menu

AAP Reshuffle in Goa After Election Setback

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has relieved Amit Palekar from his position as Goa unit president following a poor performance in the Zilla Panchayat elections. Shrikrishna Parab will take over the role temporarily. The decision was made by AAP's Political Affairs Committee.

Panaji | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:49 IST
AAP Reshuffle in Goa After Election Setback
The Aam Aadmi Party has announced the removal of Amit Palekar from his position as the president of its Goa unit. This decision comes after the party's disappointing results in the recent Zilla Panchayat elections.

An AAP functionary revealed that the Political Affairs Committee, the party's key decision-making body, decided to relieve Palekar of his duties with immediate effect. In his stead, Goa state general secretary Shrikrishna Parab will assume the role of acting president.

Although no official reason was provided for Palekar's dismissal, the timing of the announcement coincided with the party's less-than-stellar performance, winning only one out of 42 contested seats. Meanwhile, the BJP-MGP alliance captured 32 seats, with Congress taking 10.

