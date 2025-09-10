Tragic Dowry Case in Shahpur: A Young Bride's Last Stand

A tragic incident unfolded in Shahpur village as a 24-year-old woman, Renu Yadav, was discovered hanging in her home. The event, reported by local police, occurred Sunday evening within the Chitbaragaon Police Station jurisdiction.

The woman's husband, Vijay Shankar Yadav, has been detained following allegations made by Renu's father, Visarjan Yadav. He claimed that his daughter had been subjected to harassment over dowry demands shortly after her marriage on June 3, 2023.

Authorities have filed a case against Vijay Shankar Yadav and several family members based on the father's complaint. Officer Dinesh Pathak confirmed the husband's arrest from Dharamapur Tiraha, underscoring the ongoing issue of dowry-related violence in the region.

