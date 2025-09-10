Tragic Dowry Case in Shahpur: A Young Bride's Last Stand
A 24-year-old woman named Renu Yadav was found dead in her home in Shahpur village, sparking allegations of dowry-related harassment. Her husband, Vijay Shankar Yadav, has been arrested following claims by her father that the family harassed her shortly after their marriage in June 2023.
A tragic incident unfolded in Shahpur village as a 24-year-old woman, Renu Yadav, was discovered hanging in her home. The event, reported by local police, occurred Sunday evening within the Chitbaragaon Police Station jurisdiction.
The woman's husband, Vijay Shankar Yadav, has been detained following allegations made by Renu's father, Visarjan Yadav. He claimed that his daughter had been subjected to harassment over dowry demands shortly after her marriage on June 3, 2023.
Authorities have filed a case against Vijay Shankar Yadav and several family members based on the father's complaint. Officer Dinesh Pathak confirmed the husband's arrest from Dharamapur Tiraha, underscoring the ongoing issue of dowry-related violence in the region.
