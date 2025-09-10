Concerns Rise as Spain Limits Military Access Amid Israel Tensions

The United States has voiced its concerns following Spain's recent decision to restrict military access for Israel, impacting ships and aircraft carrying weapons bound for the country.

The U.S. State Department labeled the measures as "deeply concerning," particularly given Spain's status as a NATO member. These actions coincide with a terrorist attack in Jerusalem, where six individuals lost their lives, leading to intensified scrutiny and geopolitical tension.

An official from the Spanish Prime Minister's office declined to comment on the issue. This development raises questions about the future of military cooperation and its potential implications on international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)