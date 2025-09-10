Left Menu

Concerns Rise as Spain Limits Military Access Amid Israel Tensions

The U.S. State Department expressed concern over Spain's decision to limit military access for Israel, restricting ships and planes carrying weapons to Spanish ports and airspace. This move, perceived as a potential hindrance to U.S. operations, follows an attack in Jerusalem that left six dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:08 IST
Concerns Rise as Spain Limits Military Access Amid Israel Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

The United States has voiced its concerns following Spain's recent decision to restrict military access for Israel, impacting ships and aircraft carrying weapons bound for the country.

The U.S. State Department labeled the measures as "deeply concerning," particularly given Spain's status as a NATO member. These actions coincide with a terrorist attack in Jerusalem, where six individuals lost their lives, leading to intensified scrutiny and geopolitical tension.

An official from the Spanish Prime Minister's office declined to comment on the issue. This development raises questions about the future of military cooperation and its potential implications on international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Drama in Brazil: Justice Fux's Vote Fuels Bolsonaro Case Controversy

Supreme Court Drama in Brazil: Justice Fux's Vote Fuels Bolsonaro Case Contr...

 Global
2
Governors No 'Postmen': Supreme Court Debates Role in Bill Assent

Governors No 'Postmen': Supreme Court Debates Role in Bill Assent

 India
3
Nepal in Turmoil: Lessons for India Amidst Political Crisis

Nepal in Turmoil: Lessons for India Amidst Political Crisis

 India
4
Maharashtra's Controversial Security Bill Sparks Statewide Protests

Maharashtra's Controversial Security Bill Sparks Statewide Protests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025