Europe's Steely Resolve in Polish Airspace Breach

In a significant development, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas declared Europe's ability to defend its airspace, yet called for more robust measures following an airspace violation in Poland.

On Wednesday, Poland, aided by NATO allies, successfully shot down drones that breached its airspace, marking a first for the Western alliance during Russia's war in Ukraine.

Kallas asserted that the incident in Poland is a pivotal moment, indicating a deliberate escalation by Russia, and stressed the necessity for additional sanctions to counteract Russian actions.