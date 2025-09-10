Europe's Steely Resolve in Polish Airspace Breach
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized Europe's defensive capabilities following Poland's airspace breach. She insists on a stronger response and more sanctions against Russia, as Poland, supported by NATO allies, shot down drones amid escalating tensions during Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:24 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
In a significant development, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas declared Europe's ability to defend its airspace, yet called for more robust measures following an airspace violation in Poland.
On Wednesday, Poland, aided by NATO allies, successfully shot down drones that breached its airspace, marking a first for the Western alliance during Russia's war in Ukraine.
Kallas asserted that the incident in Poland is a pivotal moment, indicating a deliberate escalation by Russia, and stressed the necessity for additional sanctions to counteract Russian actions.
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- Poland
- NATO
- Kaja Kallas
- Russia
- airspace breach
- drones
- defense strategy
- sanctions
- war in Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian Drones Breach Polish Airspace: A NATO Concern
Escalation in Eastern Europe: Russia's Drone Intrusions
Garuda Aerospace Drones: The Unsung Heroes of India's Disaster Relief Efforts
Tensions Soar as Drone Incidents Strain Russia-Poland Relations
Poland Downs Drones Amid Rising Tensions in Europe's Skies