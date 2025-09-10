Delhi Police Uncover ISIS-Linked Module in Joint Operation

In a coordinated effort, Delhi Police, along with Jharkhand's Anti-Terrorism Squad and Ranchi police, successfully apprehended two suspected ISIS operatives in a joint operation spanning several states.

The primary suspect, Ashar Danish from Bokaro, was captured in Ranchi. He was wanted in connection with an ISIS-linked module investigation by Delhi Police's Special Cell. Another suspect, Aftab, was detained in Delhi during simultaneous actions by both forces.

The operation, which also detained eight additional individuals, highlighted a larger network as evidence emerged of links to a terror-module aiming to further ISIS's agenda in India. Electronics were seized, and connections to Pakistan's ISI espionage activities were uncovered.