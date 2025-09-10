Violent Incident Shakes Antibes School

In a shocking event, a former student at a horticultural school in Antibes, southern France, was detained after stabbing a teacher and a student. Police confirmed the arrest, stating, "The attacker has been arrested; he is no longer a threat."

The incident has sent ripples through the community, raising concerns about safety in educational institutions. The motive behind the attack remains unknown as authorities continue their investigation.

With no immediate details available regarding the suspect's intentions, the police are actively working to uncover the reasons behind this violent act.