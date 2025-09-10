Spain's Controversial Port and Airspace Restrictions Amid Tensions with Israel

The U.S. State Department voiced apprehension on Wednesday regarding Spain's new restrictions limiting access to its ports and airspace for ships and aircraft carrying weapons intended for Israel.

"Spain's decision, particularly as a NATO ally, to potentially limit U.S. operations while distancing itself from Israel following a fatal incident in Jerusalem, is alarming," the spokesperson conveyed to Reuters. The U.S. maintains military bases in southern Spain at Moron and Rota.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's office and the Foreign Ministry did not respond to immediate requests for comment. Spain also announced restrictions on entry for individuals linked to alleged 'genocide' in Gaza, a claim Israel disputes while facing proceedings at the International Court of Justice.

