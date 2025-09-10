Left Menu

Spain's Controversial Port and Airspace Restrictions Amid Tensions with Israel

The U.S. State Department is concerned about Spain's restrictions on access to its ports and airspace for military operations involving Israel. Spanish measures, which block weapons transit and entry to certain Israeli officials, have heightened diplomatic tensions, with accusations of antisemitism and domestic political implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department voiced apprehension on Wednesday regarding Spain's new restrictions limiting access to its ports and airspace for ships and aircraft carrying weapons intended for Israel.

"Spain's decision, particularly as a NATO ally, to potentially limit U.S. operations while distancing itself from Israel following a fatal incident in Jerusalem, is alarming," the spokesperson conveyed to Reuters. The U.S. maintains military bases in southern Spain at Moron and Rota.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's office and the Foreign Ministry did not respond to immediate requests for comment. Spain also announced restrictions on entry for individuals linked to alleged 'genocide' in Gaza, a claim Israel disputes while facing proceedings at the International Court of Justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

