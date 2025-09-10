Left Menu

Tragic Clash: Brick Thrown in Financial Dispute Claims Life

Sunil Kumar, a 42-year-old bystander, died after being hit by a brick during a violent dispute between two families over a financial matter in Delhi's Prem Nagar. The altercation occurred after Krishan Kumar attempted to reclaim a loan, leading to escalating tensions and multiple arrests.

Sunil Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal altercation erupted in Delhi's Prem Nagar as a financial dispute spiraled into violence, resulting in the death of 42-year-old Sunil Kumar, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday afternoon in Prem Nagar-III, Kirari, when negotiator Krishan Kumar convened a meeting at the residence of lending intermediaries Ajay and Anand Kumar after losing contact with borrower Rajkumar.

The heated discussion deteriorated into a physical confrontation among the families involved, with Sunil Kumar and his wife attempting to mediate. Amid the chaos, Sunil was struck by a brick, sustaining fatal injuries. Police have arrested the perpetrators, and further investigations are ongoing in the case that has left dual charges against both parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

