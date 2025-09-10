Left Menu

China Calls for Stability Amid Nepal Unrest

Following violent protests in Nepal that led to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation, China has urged the country to address internal issues and restore stability. Beijing has advised its nationals in Nepal to maintain safety measures, as tensions rise over Nepal’s ties with China amid domestic and international criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • China

In the wake of violent protests in Nepal leading to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation, China has called for the resolution of domestic issues to restore order. The Chinese government urged Nepal to stabilize its environment while advising Chinese nationals to prioritize safety.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian underscored the countries' longstanding friendship, expressing hope that Nepal would restore peace swiftly. Notably, Lin refrained from commenting on Oli's resignation, despite his known support for bolstering Nepal-China ties.

Chinese nationals have been advised to remain vigilant as China's Embassy in Nepal has ramped up emergency measures to ensure their safety, highlighting the ongoing regional tension and military cooperation debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

