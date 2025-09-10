China Calls for Stability Amid Nepal Unrest

In the wake of violent protests in Nepal leading to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation, China has called for the resolution of domestic issues to restore order. The Chinese government urged Nepal to stabilize its environment while advising Chinese nationals to prioritize safety.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian underscored the countries' longstanding friendship, expressing hope that Nepal would restore peace swiftly. Notably, Lin refrained from commenting on Oli's resignation, despite his known support for bolstering Nepal-China ties.

Chinese nationals have been advised to remain vigilant as China's Embassy in Nepal has ramped up emergency measures to ensure their safety, highlighting the ongoing regional tension and military cooperation debates.

