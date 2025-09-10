China Calls for Stability Amid Nepal Unrest
Following violent protests in Nepal that led to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation, China has urged the country to address internal issues and restore stability. Beijing has advised its nationals in Nepal to maintain safety measures, as tensions rise over Nepal’s ties with China amid domestic and international criticism.
China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian underscored the countries' longstanding friendship, expressing hope that Nepal would restore peace swiftly. Notably, Lin refrained from commenting on Oli's resignation, despite his known support for bolstering Nepal-China ties.
China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian underscored the countries' longstanding friendship, expressing hope that Nepal would restore peace swiftly. Notably, Lin refrained from commenting on Oli's resignation, despite his known support for bolstering Nepal-China ties.
Chinese nationals have been advised to remain vigilant as China's Embassy in Nepal has ramped up emergency measures to ensure their safety, highlighting the ongoing regional tension and military cooperation debates.
