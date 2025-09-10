Left Menu

Reviving Trust: Commonwealth Parliamentary Meet Focuses on Legislative Debates

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association-India Region conference in Bengaluru, inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, aims to enhance people's trust through debates and discussions. Attendees include Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and international presiding officers. The event highlights addressing recent disruptions in parliament and strengthening legislative practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:22 IST
Amidst a backdrop of parliamentary disruptions, the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association-India Region gathers in Bengaluru to prioritize rebuilding the public's trust in legislative processes. The three-day event, opened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, is set to focus on effective debates and discussions in parliaments.

Dignitaries like Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, along with prominent foreign parliament figures, will participate in the discussions hosted at Vidhana Soudha. The central theme revolves around fostering accountability and meeting the public's aspirations through robust parliamentary debates.

The conference comes as a response to the recent monsoon session's disruptions due to protests. It aims to share best practices and reinforce democratic institutions within the 31 Indian legislatures, as urged by Lok Sabha Speaker Birla, who emphasized the importance of dignity and decorum in parliamentary procedures.

