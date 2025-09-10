Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Fire Copyright Director

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., ruled in favor of U.S. Copyright Office director Shira Perlmutter, temporarily blocking her firing by President Donald Trump. The 2-1 decision raises questions about the legality of her termination while she appeals a lower court ruling.

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., has blocked President Donald Trump's attempt to dismiss U.S. Copyright Office director Shira Perlmutter. On Wednesday, the court ruled 2-1 in favor of Perlmutter, granting her request to be reinstated, at least temporarily, as her appeal progresses.

The decision raises significant questions about the legality of her termination, suggesting that the President's actions against her may have been unlawful. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit emphasized that her case warrants a thorough examination.

This legal development comes as a significant setback for Trump's strategy and underscores the ongoing complexities in the enforcement of U.S. copyright laws during his administration. The case continues to unfold as Perlmutter's appeal is reviewed further.

