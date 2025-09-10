Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israel Strikes Sanaa

Israel conducted an airstrike on Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, according to the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV. There were no further details immediately available on the attack.

Updated: 10-09-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel executed an airstrike on Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, as reported by Al Masirah TV, a broadcaster operated by the Houthi rebels.

The strike occurred on Wednesday, escalating tensions in the region. Details regarding the impact, casualties, or damage from the attack have not been disclosed yet.

Observers are closely monitoring the situation for further updates and potential regional repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

