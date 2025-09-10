Nepal in Turmoil: Gen Z Protests Rock the Nation

Soldiers maintained a vigilant presence around Nepal's parliament and patrolled quiet streets in Kathmandu under curfew conditions. The atmosphere remained tense following Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's resignation, which was prompted by deadly protests against government corruption.

Following violent escalations, the death toll from the protests rose to 25, according to Nepal's health ministry. Young demonstrators, dubbing themselves the 'Gen Z protests,' are demanding an interim government led by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki. Talks between authorities and protesters are reportedly in the works.

Amid these demands, the army has issued a stern warning against further violence, and took control of a prison fire set during the unrest. The main airport in Kathmandu has reopened as authorities work towards restoring normalcy while maintaining a strong military presence.