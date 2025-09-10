Left Menu

Nepal in Turmoil: Gen Z Protests Rock the Nation

Protests in Nepal sparked by anti-corruption sentiment have led to the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. The demonstrations turned violent, with 25 people killed and over 600 injured. Young protesters demand former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim leader. The army is maintaining strict measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:03 IST
Nepal in Turmoil: Gen Z Protests Rock the Nation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Soldiers maintained a vigilant presence around Nepal's parliament and patrolled quiet streets in Kathmandu under curfew conditions. The atmosphere remained tense following Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's resignation, which was prompted by deadly protests against government corruption.

Following violent escalations, the death toll from the protests rose to 25, according to Nepal's health ministry. Young demonstrators, dubbing themselves the 'Gen Z protests,' are demanding an interim government led by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki. Talks between authorities and protesters are reportedly in the works.

Amid these demands, the army has issued a stern warning against further violence, and took control of a prison fire set during the unrest. The main airport in Kathmandu has reopened as authorities work towards restoring normalcy while maintaining a strong military presence.

TRENDING

1
Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan Set for New York Marathon Debut

Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan Set for New York Marathon Debut

 Global
2
Caution Urged for Indian Pilgrims Amidst Nepal Unrest

Caution Urged for Indian Pilgrims Amidst Nepal Unrest

 China
3
Africa's Bold $50 Billion Climate Solution Initiative

Africa's Bold $50 Billion Climate Solution Initiative

 Global
4
Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Student's Life in Raipur

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Student's Life in Raipur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025