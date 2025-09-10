Left Menu

Governor's Role in Bill Assent: Centre Defends Constitutional Duties

The Centre defended the role of governors in providing assent to state bills, arguing before the Supreme Court that governors act as crucial constitutional authorities, not merely as 'rubber stamps.' They are obligated to preserve the Constitution, and their consultative role is essential in a federal setup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:12 IST
The Centre made a robust defense of the role of governors in state legislatures on Wednesday, asserting before the Supreme Court that governors must be seen as active constitutional authorities rather than mere ceremonial figures. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasized that governors are tasked with the duty to preserve and protect the Constitution.

Arguing against views from opposition-led states, Mehta underscored that limiting a governor's role would reduce the office to a non-participative entity. He highlighted the constitutional oath governors take, equating it with that of the President, to indicate their critical function in state governance.

The Centre's position emphasizes the necessity of a collaborative federal structure where governors maintain engagement with state governors. Mehta resisted comparisons between Indian governance structures and the British constitutional monarchy, clarifying significant differences intrinsic to India's democratic ethos.

