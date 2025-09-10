Luxury Wheels Seized in Goa's Rs 1,200 Crore Land Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate has confiscated seven high-end cars, including Porsche and Mercedes models, during a coordinated operation targeting a Rs 1,200 crore land grabbing scheme in Goa.

The investigation centers on Yeshwant Sawant and others, having conducted operations across 13 properties in Goa and Hyderabad under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The accused allegedly forged documents to illegally secure over 3,50,000 square meters of prime real estate in Goa, selling portions to generate illicit income. Assets seized include cash, vehicles, bank accounts, and incriminating documents, with ongoing probes expected to uncover a broader network of offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)