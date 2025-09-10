EC Intensifies Scrutiny on Unrecognised Political Parties

The Election Commission has heightened its scrutiny of registered unrecognised political parties, many of which have been identified as inactive or defunct.

In August 2025, the Commission delisted 334 such parties as part of an ongoing effort to clean up the electoral system. The number of listed registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) was reduced from 2,854 to 2,520 following this action.

Recently, the Commission emphasized the importance of verifying applicants who seek registration as a political party under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act. The EC's initiative involves intensifying the verification process for founding members to ensure genuine applications. At least 20 randomly selected founding members' affidavits will undergo scrutiny in the second phase, in which state CEOs conduct verification inquiries against 476 more RUPPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)