Left Menu

EC Intensifies Scrutiny on Unrecognised Political Parties

The Election Commission is increasing scrutiny of registered unrecognised political parties, after many were found inactive. In an ongoing cleanup of the electoral system, 334 parties have been delisted, with investigations underway on 476 more. Verifications will involve scrutinizing founding members' affidavits to eliminate dubious applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:56 IST
EC Intensifies Scrutiny on Unrecognised Political Parties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has heightened its scrutiny of registered unrecognised political parties, many of which have been identified as inactive or defunct.

In August 2025, the Commission delisted 334 such parties as part of an ongoing effort to clean up the electoral system. The number of listed registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) was reduced from 2,854 to 2,520 following this action.

Recently, the Commission emphasized the importance of verifying applicants who seek registration as a political party under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act. The EC's initiative involves intensifying the verification process for founding members to ensure genuine applications. At least 20 randomly selected founding members' affidavits will undergo scrutiny in the second phase, in which state CEOs conduct verification inquiries against 476 more RUPPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Bold Move: 'No PUC, No Fuel' Initiative

Maharashtra's Bold Move: 'No PUC, No Fuel' Initiative

 India
2
Uttarakhand's Monsoon Challenges: Disaster Preparedness Under Scrutiny

Uttarakhand's Monsoon Challenges: Disaster Preparedness Under Scrutiny

 India
3
High Court Exposes Hypocrisy in Encroachment Case

High Court Exposes Hypocrisy in Encroachment Case

 India
4
Kuldeep Yadav Spins India to Easy Victory Over UAE in Asia Cup Opener

Kuldeep Yadav Spins India to Easy Victory Over UAE in Asia Cup Opener

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025