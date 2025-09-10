Clash of Narratives: Political Battles Over Police Brutality in Kerala
The Congress in Kerala protested against alleged police brutality on a Youth Congress leader, accusing the ruling CPI(M) of protecting the culprits. In response, CPI(M) leaders criticized Congress, mentioning historical instances of police excess under its rule, calling Congress's campaign political theatrics.
- Country:
- India
Keralites witnessed a significant political clash on Wednesday as the Congress staged protests statewide against alleged police brutality on V S Sujith, a Youth Congress leader. The protests called for the dismissal and imprisonment of involved officers, accusing the current government of shielding them from justice.
The ruling party, CPI(M), however, dismissed the protests as political theatre. They hit back, recalling past instances of police excesses during Congress's rule, including during the Emergency, questioning Congress's moral standing on the issue.
The protests followed the emergence of CCTV footage showing Sujith's assault. Congress's KPCC president Sunny Joseph criticized the state's leadership, while CPI(M)'s V Sivankutty countered by highlighting Congress's previous failures to address similar incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heightened Security at India-Nepal Border Amid Protests
France Erupts: Nationwide Protests Against Macron’s Austerity Measures
Tragic Killing Sparks Transgender Protests in Rajasthan
Calcutta High Court Permits BJP Ex-servicemen Protests Amid Controversy
Controversy Over Risha Insult: Politics and Protests in Tripura