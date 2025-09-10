Clash of Narratives: Political Battles Over Police Brutality in Kerala

Keralites witnessed a significant political clash on Wednesday as the Congress staged protests statewide against alleged police brutality on V S Sujith, a Youth Congress leader. The protests called for the dismissal and imprisonment of involved officers, accusing the current government of shielding them from justice.

The ruling party, CPI(M), however, dismissed the protests as political theatre. They hit back, recalling past instances of police excesses during Congress's rule, including during the Emergency, questioning Congress's moral standing on the issue.

The protests followed the emergence of CCTV footage showing Sujith's assault. Congress's KPCC president Sunny Joseph criticized the state's leadership, while CPI(M)'s V Sivankutty countered by highlighting Congress's previous failures to address similar incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)