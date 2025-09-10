Left Menu

Major Drug Ring Bust: Punjab Police Uncovers Trans-Border Smuggling Network

Punjab Police have thwarted a significant trans-border drug cartel, executing multiple arrests in Tarn Taran and Amritsar. The operation saw the confiscation of 12 kg of heroin; key members linked to Pakistan smugglers were identified, and further leads are pursued as investigations intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police have dismantled a substantial drug smuggling operation involving a trans-border cartel. Authorities arrested four individuals and recovered 12 kg of heroin in Tarn Taran and Amritsar rural areas, exposing critical links to Pakistan-based smugglers.

The latest arrests follow another successful raid two days prior, where five smugglers were caught with 8.1 kg of heroin in Amritsar. The crackdown is part of continuous efforts by law enforcement to curb drug trafficking networks in the region.

Among those arrested are Gurbhej Singh and his son Gurdit Singh from Tarn Taran, and Malkit Singh and Gurjit Singh from Amritsar. Gurbhej is believed to have orchestrated smuggling activities through drone deliveries across the International Border, using covert methods to conceal heroin. Investigations continue as the police anticipate more arrests and raids in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

