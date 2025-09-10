Tragic Killing Sparks Transgender Protests in Rajasthan
A transgender community leader, Madhur Sharma, was fatally shot in Rajasthan's Neemrana area. The incident led to protests by the transgender community. Sharma was attacked by two unidentified assailants while collecting festival donations. Police have intensified investigations to identify and apprehend the culprits quickly.
A transgender community leader was tragically killed in broad daylight in the Neemrana area of Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district on Wednesday. This shocking event has triggered widespread protests from the transgender community.
Madhur Sharma, a respected 'kinnar' guru in the region, was shot dead by two assailants on a motorbike. The incident occurred while Sharma was with a group, collecting traditional greetings and donations ahead of Diwali.
Authorities have since been examining CCTV footage to trace the suspects' movements, and a special police team has been set up to investigate the murder. Meanwhile, additional police forces have been deployed to maintain order amidst growing community unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
