Tragic Killing Sparks Transgender Protests in Rajasthan

A transgender community leader was tragically killed in broad daylight in the Neemrana area of Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district on Wednesday. This shocking event has triggered widespread protests from the transgender community.

Madhur Sharma, a respected 'kinnar' guru in the region, was shot dead by two assailants on a motorbike. The incident occurred while Sharma was with a group, collecting traditional greetings and donations ahead of Diwali.

Authorities have since been examining CCTV footage to trace the suspects' movements, and a special police team has been set up to investigate the murder. Meanwhile, additional police forces have been deployed to maintain order amidst growing community unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)