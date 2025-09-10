Left Menu

Heightened Security at India-Nepal Border Amid Protests

Security has intensified along the India-Nepal border as protests in Nepal cause unrest. Authorities are sealing borders, conducting inspections, and suspending vehicular movement to prevent spillover into India. Officials are ensuring the safe return of citizens and maintaining constant vigilance to avoid any escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:45 IST
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have intensified security measures across districts bordering Nepal in response to the unrest and protests occurring in the neighboring country. Senior officials are conducting inspections and ensuring heightened alertness to prevent any spillover of the unrest into Indian territories.

In Bahraich, the border remains sealed, transforming the Integrated Check Post into a temporary parking area for over 225 oil tankers and trucks. With vehicular movement suspended, Nepali citizens are crossing the border on foot. High-ranking officials, including Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Lal Susheel and IG Amit Pathak, reviewed security at the Rupaidiha border.

Security measures are equally stringent in Gorakhpur and Maharajganj districts, where barricades and intensive patrolling are underway. In Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri, authorities are maintaining vigilance and facilitating the safe return of citizens. Business activities near the border have halted, impacting local markets reliant on Nepali customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

