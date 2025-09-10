Left Menu

Court Denies Bail in Minister's High-Profile Murder Case

A special court denied bail to two men accused in the murder of ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. The prosecution argued bail could lead to evidence tampering and aid absconding suspects. Baba Siddique was assassinated outside his son's office, sparking a high-profile investigation involving 26 arrests.

Court Denies Bail in Minister's High-Profile Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A special court, on Wednesday, refused the bail applications of two men charged in the murder case of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

Judge Mahesh Jadhav of the special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act cases turned down the pleas from Pradeep Thombre and Salman Vora. The court's detailed order is pending.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Siddique, aged 66, was gunned down by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra, Mumbai, on October 12, 2024.

The prosecutor opposed the bail, arguing that releasing the accused might lead to tampering with evidence and help key suspects like Anmol Bishnoi, Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar, and Mohammed Yasin Akhtar evade arrest.

The prosecution further claimed that granting bail could embolden criminal activities by the gang. With 26 individuals charged and held in judicial custody, the case remains under intense scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

