Revamping Voter Lists Nationwide: Election Commission's Intensive Cleanup Initiative

The Election Commission is on the verge of implementing a crucial nationwide voter list revision, officials announced on Wednesday. This intensive exercise aims to ensure a thorough cleanup of electoral rolls across the states before the year's end.

During a day-long meeting with state chief electoral officers, the Commission discussed issues such as upcoming assembly polls and strategies for ensuring no eligible citizen is excluded. The Supreme Court's directive to include the Aadhaar card as a valid identification document was a significant highlight of these discussions.

The intensive revision targets weed out illegal foreign migrants and discrepancies in voter enrollment, focusing on birth verification and document accuracy. This move is particularly significant amidst allegations of voter data manipulation, with the EC keen on maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)