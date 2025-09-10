Illicit Affair Ends in Tragedy: Lucknow Murder Unveiled

A murder in Lucknow stemming from an illicit affair has resulted in two arrests, police announced Wednesday.

Kunal Gupta, a 26-year-old property agent, was found dead in Babupur village, an aftermath of his closeness with the wife of Wasim Ali Khan. Khan, 35, allegedly orchestrated the murder, assisted by Vivek Singh, 34.

Khan allegedly attacked Gupta with an iron rod in Singh's office. He then, with Singh's help, disposed of evidence, including Gupta's mobile phone and clothes. Police tracked and arrested the suspects using CCTV footage, with both confessing to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)