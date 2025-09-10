Left Menu

Illicit Affair Ends in Tragedy: Lucknow Murder Unveiled

In Lucknow, a property agent's murder, orchestrated due to an illicit affair, has led to two arrests. The victim, Kunal Gupta, was killed by Wasim Ali Khan, who was assisted by Vivek Singh. Police used CCTV footage to arrest the suspects and retrieve the murder weapon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A murder in Lucknow stemming from an illicit affair has resulted in two arrests, police announced Wednesday.

Kunal Gupta, a 26-year-old property agent, was found dead in Babupur village, an aftermath of his closeness with the wife of Wasim Ali Khan. Khan, 35, allegedly orchestrated the murder, assisted by Vivek Singh, 34.

Khan allegedly attacked Gupta with an iron rod in Singh's office. He then, with Singh's help, disposed of evidence, including Gupta's mobile phone and clothes. Police tracked and arrested the suspects using CCTV footage, with both confessing to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

