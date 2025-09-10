Canada Reassesses Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions

Canada is reassessing its diplomatic stance with Israel after a controversial attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, according to Foreign Minister Anita Anand. The move highlights Canada's growing dissatisfaction with the Israeli government.

Anand emphasized that the attack was unacceptable, especially in light of Qatari efforts to foster peace in the region. Her comments came amid questions on whether Canada would align with the European Commission's suggestion to suspend trade agreements with Israel.

The Canadian administration's approach has shifted under Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has diverged from previous policies by recognizing Palestinian statehood and criticizing Israeli military actions, marking a noticeable change in diplomatic relations.