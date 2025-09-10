High-Stakes Diplomacy: South Korean Workers Stranded After U.S. Immigration Raid
A South Korean charter plane arrived in Atlanta to repatriate detained Korean workers following a U.S. immigration raid at a Georgia plant. The raid, involving over 300 South Koreans, has sparked tensions between the U.S. and South Korea, which are negotiating for a swift and voluntary return of the workers.
Updated: 10-09-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:47 IST
A South Korean charter plane has arrived in Atlanta, aiming to return Korean workers detained during a U.S. immigration raid on a Georgia battery factory last week. Despite high-level discussions, there is no immediate decision on their departure.
In the Sept. 4 raid, 475 workers, including over 300 South Koreans, were detained at a Hyundai battery factory under construction. The incident has raised alarm and resentment in South Korea, a key U.S. ally.
The South Korean government has reached a deal with the U.S. for the workers' release, amidst growing concern over visa policies affecting skilled Korean workers in the U.S.
