Qatari Response to Regional Tensions
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani discussed ongoing discussions with regional partners about a response to Israel's attack on Doha. Plans are in motion for a summit in Doha, focusing on these discussions, though no specific date has been provided.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 10-09-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 23:43 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
In a recent interview with CNN, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani addressed the brewing tensions after an attack on Doha, stating that discussions are underway with regional partners to formulate a coordinated response.
Al-Thani revealed that these discussions will be a focal point at an upcoming summit, which is planned to take place in Doha in the near future. However, specific details on the timing of the event were not disclosed.
This development follows ongoing geopolitical strains in the region, with Qatar seeking collaborative solutions with its neighbors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar
- Prime Minister
- Diplomacy
- Regional Response
- Israel
- Doha
- Tensions
- Summit
- Discussion
- Geopolitics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and China Defense Talks Amid Global Tensions
Diplomatic Tensions Unfold: Herzog and Starmer Clash over Israel-Palestine Policies
Escalation in Middle East: Israel’s Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Doha
Political Tensions Surge as Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Event
Escalating Turmoil: Israel's Strikes in Yemen Amid Global Isolation