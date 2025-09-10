Qatari Response to Regional Tensions

In a recent interview with CNN, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani addressed the brewing tensions after an attack on Doha, stating that discussions are underway with regional partners to formulate a coordinated response.

Al-Thani revealed that these discussions will be a focal point at an upcoming summit, which is planned to take place in Doha in the near future. However, specific details on the timing of the event were not disclosed.

This development follows ongoing geopolitical strains in the region, with Qatar seeking collaborative solutions with its neighbors.

