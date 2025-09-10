Left Menu

Life Imprisonment for Trio Convicted in Journalist Rajdeo Ranjan's Murder

Three individuals were sentenced to life imprisonment by a CBI court for the 2016 murder of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan in Bihar. The case, initially investigated by state police, was handed over to the CBI. While some charges were abated due to lack of evidence, others faced severe penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 10-09-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 23:47 IST
Life Imprisonment for Trio Convicted in Journalist Rajdeo Ranjan's Murder
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgment, a CBI court on Wednesday sentenced three men to life imprisonment for the 2016 murder of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan in Siwan, Bihar. The convicted individuals, Rohit Kumar Soni, Vijay Kumar Gupta, and Sonu Kumar Gupta, were also fined Rs 1.5 lakh in total.

Rajdeo Ranjan, then a reporter for Hindi daily Hindustan, was gunned down in Siwan's fruit market on May 13, 2016. His assassination prompted allegations against RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin, prompting the Bihar government to transfer the case to the CBI.

Despite Shahabuddin's subsequent death in 2021, the CBI pursued a comprehensive investigation, resulting in a second supplementary charge sheet. The court directed victim compensation through the District Legal Service Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Turmoil: Israel's Strikes in Yemen Amid Global Isolation

Escalating Turmoil: Israel's Strikes in Yemen Amid Global Isolation

 Global
2
Vuelta a Espana Shortens Stage to Thwart Protests

Vuelta a Espana Shortens Stage to Thwart Protests

 Global
3
Political Tensions Surge as Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Event

Political Tensions Surge as Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Event

 Global
4
Escalation in Middle East: Israel’s Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Doha

Escalation in Middle East: Israel’s Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Doha

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025