Diplomatic Tensions Rise After U.S. Immigration Raid on Hyundai Site

South Korea has made a formal request to the United States to allow hundreds of Korean workers to exit the country without handcuffs following their detention during an immigration raid. This incident occurred at a Hyundai construction site in Georgia.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun discussed the issue with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, asking for leniency as the detained individuals are not considered criminals. The raid at the $4.3 billion Hyundai and LG Energy Solution project has caused considerable concern in South Korea, particularly as the nation seeks to finalize a trade agreement with Washington.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's enforcement operation marks the largest in its history, with 300 Koreans and 175 others detained. South Korea seeks a new visa category to prevent future disputes and ensure fair treatment for its citizens. Meanwhile, discussions on trade and defense between the two nations continue.