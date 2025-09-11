Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise After U.S. Immigration Raid on Hyundai Site

South Korea has requested the U.S. allow detained Korean workers to leave without handcuffs after an immigration raid at a Hyundai site in Georgia. The raid detained 300 Koreans, sparking diplomatic talks on future visa categories to prevent such incidents. Discussions continue on trade and defense partnerships.

Updated: 11-09-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 01:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea has made a formal request to the United States to allow hundreds of Korean workers to exit the country without handcuffs following their detention during an immigration raid. This incident occurred at a Hyundai construction site in Georgia.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun discussed the issue with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, asking for leniency as the detained individuals are not considered criminals. The raid at the $4.3 billion Hyundai and LG Energy Solution project has caused considerable concern in South Korea, particularly as the nation seeks to finalize a trade agreement with Washington.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's enforcement operation marks the largest in its history, with 300 Koreans and 175 others detained. South Korea seeks a new visa category to prevent future disputes and ensure fair treatment for its citizens. Meanwhile, discussions on trade and defense between the two nations continue.

