Court Blocks Trump's Ban on Migrants' Access to Services

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration's rule that barred migrants living in the U.S. illegally from accessing federally-funded services. The ruling came from U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy in response to a lawsuit by 21 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 01:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has intervened to prevent the Trump administration from implementing a policy that would have restricted migrants residing illegally in the United States from accessing federally-funded services. These services include critical resources such as Head Start preschools, health clinics, and food banks.

U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy, operating in Providence, Rhode Island, issued a preliminary injunction against the implementation of new rules. The legal block came after a concerted effort by 21 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia to challenge the administration's proposed immigration-related restrictions.

This ruling highlights the ongoing legal battle over immigration policies and the efforts of states to safeguard access to essential services for vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

