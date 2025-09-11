Court Blocks Trump's Ban on Migrants' Access to Services
A federal judge blocked the Trump administration's rule that barred migrants living in the U.S. illegally from accessing federally-funded services. The ruling came from U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy in response to a lawsuit by 21 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia.
A federal judge has intervened to prevent the Trump administration from implementing a policy that would have restricted migrants residing illegally in the United States from accessing federally-funded services. These services include critical resources such as Head Start preschools, health clinics, and food banks.
U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy, operating in Providence, Rhode Island, issued a preliminary injunction against the implementation of new rules. The legal block came after a concerted effort by 21 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia to challenge the administration's proposed immigration-related restrictions.
This ruling highlights the ongoing legal battle over immigration policies and the efforts of states to safeguard access to essential services for vulnerable populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
