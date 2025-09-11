Supreme Court Deliberates on Trump's Controversial Policies

The U.S. Supreme Court is once again at the forefront of political discourse, as it tackles a string of cases centered on former President Donald Trump's executive decisions. With a focus on tariffs, immigration, and governmental policies, these rulings are expected to shape future interpretations of presidential powers.

In a major move, the court has agreed to decide on the legality of Trump's extensive global tariffs, signaling a pivotal moment for his economic agenda. Meanwhile, the court has already supported aggressive immigration policies, allowing raids and deportations amidst intense legal scrutiny.

As legal battles continue, the justices face challenges regarding Trump's efforts to dismantle the Department of Education and cut federal workforce size. These decisions will have lasting effects on the administration's ability to enforce such radical changes.