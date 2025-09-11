Left Menu

Ghana Welcomes Deportees Amidst Global Immigration Shifts

Ghana has started accepting West African nationals deported from the U.S., as President Mahama announced. This comes amidst President Trump's strict immigration policies. Ghana joined Rwanda, who previously received deportees under similar circumstances. Mahama cited travel flexibility for West Africans as a rationale for this acceptance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 04:18 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 04:18 IST
Ghana Welcomes Deportees Amidst Global Immigration Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ghana has taken a significant step by agreeing to accept West African nationals deported from the United States, President John Dramani Mahama announced. Fourteen individuals have already arrived in the country as part of this agreement.

President Donald Trump's administration has been actively pursuing a hardline approach to immigration, which involves deporting millions of individuals living illegally in the U.S. This policy also extends to arranging the removal of some individuals to third-party countries. Recently, Rwanda received seven such deportees following an agreement with the U.S. to accept up to 250 migrants.

President Mahama refrained from setting a limit on the number of deportees Ghana might accept. He rationalized this decision by highlighting the lack of visa requirements for West Africans traveling to Ghana. Consequently, fourteen individuals, including Nigerians and one Gambian, have already been sent back to their respective home countries through governmental assistance.

TRENDING

1
U.S. House Moves Forward with Divisive $900 Billion Defense Bill

U.S. House Moves Forward with Divisive $900 Billion Defense Bill

 Global
2
Bolsonaro's Coup Trial: A Dramatic Legal Showdown

Bolsonaro's Coup Trial: A Dramatic Legal Showdown

 Brazil
3
FBI Director Patel Updates on Charlie Kirk Case

FBI Director Patel Updates on Charlie Kirk Case

 United States
4
Visa Talks Amid Diplomatic Tensions: South Korea and US Discuss New Visa Category

Visa Talks Amid Diplomatic Tensions: South Korea and US Discuss New Visa Cat...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025