Ghana Welcomes Deportees Amidst Global Immigration Shifts

Ghana has taken a significant step by agreeing to accept West African nationals deported from the United States, President John Dramani Mahama announced. Fourteen individuals have already arrived in the country as part of this agreement.

President Donald Trump's administration has been actively pursuing a hardline approach to immigration, which involves deporting millions of individuals living illegally in the U.S. This policy also extends to arranging the removal of some individuals to third-party countries. Recently, Rwanda received seven such deportees following an agreement with the U.S. to accept up to 250 migrants.

President Mahama refrained from setting a limit on the number of deportees Ghana might accept. He rationalized this decision by highlighting the lack of visa requirements for West Africans traveling to Ghana. Consequently, fourteen individuals, including Nigerians and one Gambian, have already been sent back to their respective home countries through governmental assistance.