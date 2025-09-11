Hindu Outfit Demands Action on Unauthorized Churches in Maharashtra
The Sanskruti Rakshan Samiti is pressing for action against 129 alleged unauthorized Christian places of worship in Maharashtra's Palghar district. In a submission to the district collector, the group also called for a stringent anti-conversion law, citing concerns over diminished social harmony due to Christian missionary activities.
- Country:
- India
The Sanskruti Rakshan Samiti has issued a demand for immediate intervention against 129 Christian places of worship, which it claims are unauthorized, in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The call for action, accompanied by a push for a strict anti-conversion law, was officially submitted to the district collector on Wednesday.
According to a release from the Hindu outfit, led by Swami Bharatanand Saraswatiji Maharaj, the initiative is driven by worries over what it describes as a "decline in social harmony" in local communities, attributed to Christian missionary activities.
"We have provided the administration a list of establishments that we believe are operating outside the law, and we expect decisive action to be taken," a representative from the outfit stated, highlighting their expectation for a response from local authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Banjara Community's Quest for ST Status in Maharashtra
Empowering Education: Maharashtra’s New Hostels for Underprivileged Students
Crackdown on Hazardous Constructions in Maharashtra's Palghar District
Maharashtra Police Invoke MCOCA Against Andekar Gang After Teen's Murder
Maharashtra Empowers Its EV Future with New Power Testing Lab