Hindu Outfit Demands Action on Unauthorized Churches in Maharashtra

The Sanskruti Rakshan Samiti has issued a demand for immediate intervention against 129 Christian places of worship, which it claims are unauthorized, in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The call for action, accompanied by a push for a strict anti-conversion law, was officially submitted to the district collector on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Hindu outfit, led by Swami Bharatanand Saraswatiji Maharaj, the initiative is driven by worries over what it describes as a "decline in social harmony" in local communities, attributed to Christian missionary activities.

"We have provided the administration a list of establishments that we believe are operating outside the law, and we expect decisive action to be taken," a representative from the outfit stated, highlighting their expectation for a response from local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)