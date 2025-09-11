Left Menu

Hindu Outfit Demands Action on Unauthorized Churches in Maharashtra

The Sanskruti Rakshan Samiti is pressing for action against 129 alleged unauthorized Christian places of worship in Maharashtra's Palghar district. In a submission to the district collector, the group also called for a stringent anti-conversion law, citing concerns over diminished social harmony due to Christian missionary activities.

The Sanskruti Rakshan Samiti has issued a demand for immediate intervention against 129 Christian places of worship, which it claims are unauthorized, in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The call for action, accompanied by a push for a strict anti-conversion law, was officially submitted to the district collector on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Hindu outfit, led by Swami Bharatanand Saraswatiji Maharaj, the initiative is driven by worries over what it describes as a "decline in social harmony" in local communities, attributed to Christian missionary activities.

"We have provided the administration a list of establishments that we believe are operating outside the law, and we expect decisive action to be taken," a representative from the outfit stated, highlighting their expectation for a response from local authorities.

