Manipur Appeals for Lifting of Economic Blockade as Talks Continue
The Manipur government has urged the United Naga Council to lift an indefinite economic blockade on National Highways in Naga areas. This move follows ongoing discussions with the Central Government regarding fencing along the India-Myanmar border. Attempts to mitigate the blockade's impacts are in progress.
The Manipur government has formally asked the United Naga Council (UNC) to end its indefinite economic blockade on National Highways in Naga-majority areas. This request comes amidst concerns over fencing along the India-Myanmar border.
Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel communicated with the UNC's president, highlighting the central government's readiness to discuss objections related to the border fencing. The central ministry continues engaging with UNC and other entities for prior consultations.
The blockade, instigated by UNC as a 'trade embargo,' has significantly affected goods transportation, leaving essential commodities stranded. A host of negotiations are underway, involving state and central officials to resolve these issues promptly.
