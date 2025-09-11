Left Menu

Turmoil in Turkish Media: State Seizes Major Broadcasters Amid Scandal

Turkiye's major broadcasters, Haberturk and Show TV, have been seized by the state amid investigation into Can Holding over fraud, tax evasion, and money laundering. Arrests were made, and allegations include operating with criminal revenues. This crackdown highlights the extent of government control over the media landscape.

  • Turkey

One of Turkiye's major television broadcasters, Haberturk, has been seized by the state as part of an investigation into fraud, tax evasion, and money laundering, according to media reports on Thursday.

The company, one of 121 under Can Holding, was transferred to the state-run Savings Deposit Insurance Fund, along with Show TV. Arrest warrants were issued for 10 individuals, including top executives of Can Holding, which spans multiple sectors.

The Kucukcekmece Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul revealed that significant funds of mysterious origin were funneled through Can Holding, using forged documents to lower tax liabilities. Allegedly, some activities were directly funded by criminal proceeds. Despite these revelations, Haberturk continued operations unaffected and ranked Turkiye low in press freedom indices.

