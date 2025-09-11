Nepal's Prison Break Crisis: A Nation in Turmoil

Three inmates lost their lives during clashes with security personnel on Thursday at Ramechhap district prison in Nepal's Madhesh province. This incident adds to the total number of prison deaths since Tuesday's unrest, with fatalities rising to eight.

The chaos erupted amid anti-government protests, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and prompting the Nepal Army to enforce restrictions across provinces. As violence spread, over 15,000 prisoners escaped from more than two dozen prisons, with clashes and arson attacks becoming widespread.

Efforts to regain control are ongoing. Director General Lila Prasad Sharma confirmed national deployment of security forces to re-arrest escapees. Meanwhile, India's Sashatra Seema Bal apprehended 13 prisoners near the southern border, intending to return them to Nepalese authorities.