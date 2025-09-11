Left Menu

Provident Fund Fraud: High-Profile Arrest Shakes EPFO

CBI officials have arrested Jagdish Tambe, a Regional Provident Fund Commissioner at EPFO, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh. Tambe demanded Rs 3 lakh to settle disciplinary proceedings but halved it during negotiations. A CBI raid led to his arrest, caught 'red-handed'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:05 IST
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken action against corruption within the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) by arresting a key official. Jagdish Tambe, serving as Regional Provident Fund Commissioner in Delhi (West), was apprehended for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh to settle a disciplinary matter.

Tambe initially demanded Rs 3 lakh from an employee to resolve pending disciplinary proceedings favorably. During subsequent negotiations, he agreed to reduce the bribe amount by half. The employee, unwilling to comply, reported the incident to the CBI, triggering a swift investigation.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI conducted a raid and successfully caught Tambe 'red-handed' while accepting the illicit payment. The agency's decisive action underscores its commitment to eradicating corruption in governmental organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

