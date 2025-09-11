Provident Fund Fraud: High-Profile Arrest Shakes EPFO

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken action against corruption within the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) by arresting a key official. Jagdish Tambe, serving as Regional Provident Fund Commissioner in Delhi (West), was apprehended for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh to settle a disciplinary matter.

Tambe initially demanded Rs 3 lakh from an employee to resolve pending disciplinary proceedings favorably. During subsequent negotiations, he agreed to reduce the bribe amount by half. The employee, unwilling to comply, reported the incident to the CBI, triggering a swift investigation.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI conducted a raid and successfully caught Tambe 'red-handed' while accepting the illicit payment. The agency's decisive action underscores its commitment to eradicating corruption in governmental organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)