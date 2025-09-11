Turkey Strengthens Military Ties with Syria Amid New Cooperation Accord

Turkey is advancing its military relationship with Syria through a new cooperation agreement, according to a Turkish defense ministry source. This initiative commenced with training and consultancy support for Syria's army.

The military cooperation accord, signed in August, commits Turkey to providing Syria's armed forces with necessary training, weapons, and logistical support, reinforcing mutual defense ties.

The defense source also countered claims of alleged Israeli attacks on Turkish equipment in Syria, maintaining that there have been no adjustments to Turkey's personnel or equipment present in northern regions of Syria.

