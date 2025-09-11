Left Menu

Turkey Strengthens Military Ties with Syria Amid New Cooperation Accord

Turkey has begun training Syria's army as part of a new military cooperation agreement. The accord, signed in August, involves providing military training, weapons, and logistical support to Syria's armed forces. Turkey denies Israeli attacks on its equipment in Syria and confirms no personnel changes there.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:31 IST
Turkey is advancing its military relationship with Syria through a new cooperation agreement, according to a Turkish defense ministry source. This initiative commenced with training and consultancy support for Syria's army.

The military cooperation accord, signed in August, commits Turkey to providing Syria's armed forces with necessary training, weapons, and logistical support, reinforcing mutual defense ties.

The defense source also countered claims of alleged Israeli attacks on Turkish equipment in Syria, maintaining that there have been no adjustments to Turkey's personnel or equipment present in northern regions of Syria.

