Turkey Strengthens Military Ties with Syria Amid New Cooperation Accord
Turkey has begun training Syria's army as part of a new military cooperation agreement. The accord, signed in August, involves providing military training, weapons, and logistical support to Syria's armed forces. Turkey denies Israeli attacks on its equipment in Syria and confirms no personnel changes there.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey is advancing its military relationship with Syria through a new cooperation agreement, according to a Turkish defense ministry source. This initiative commenced with training and consultancy support for Syria's army.
The military cooperation accord, signed in August, commits Turkey to providing Syria's armed forces with necessary training, weapons, and logistical support, reinforcing mutual defense ties.
The defense source also countered claims of alleged Israeli attacks on Turkish equipment in Syria, maintaining that there have been no adjustments to Turkey's personnel or equipment present in northern regions of Syria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Conclusion of Chagos agreement historic: PM Modi after talks with Mauritius counterpart.
India and US on the Brink of Historic Trade Agreement by 2025
Murdoch Family Reaches Agreement in High-Stakes Trust Dispute
Ghana Welcomes West African Deportees Under U.S. Agreement
Gibraltar Celebrates National Day Amid Historic EU-UK Border Agreement