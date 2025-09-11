Rome Sets Ambitious Plan to Make Tiber Swimmable Again
Rome aims to open the River Tiber to public swimming within five years, following the example of the Seine in Paris. Mayor Roberto Gualtieri announced a working group to spearhead the initiative, which hopes to address pollution issues and revitalize the river as a part of Rome's infrastructure.
Rome is setting its sights on transforming the River Tiber into a haven for public swimming, Mayor Roberto Gualtieri announced this week. This ambitious initiative follows Paris' lead after the Seine reopened for swimming, marking a century since its last swimmable era.
Gualtieri confirmed the establishment of a dedicated working group aiming to collaborate with national and regional authorities, forecasting the project's completion in five years. Although cost estimates remain pending, Gualtieri expressed confidence that the cleanup would cost significantly less than the 1.4 billion euros allocated by Paris, due to the Tiber's comparatively lower pollution levels.
Historically, the Tiber was a bustling artery for transport and trade but has since seen a decline in local use. Recent efforts to beautify the river's banks are part of a broader initiative to rejuvenate Rome for the Catholic Jubilee celebrations. The city aims to restore the Tiber's historic significance while addressing modern environmental challenges.
